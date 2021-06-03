CALEXICO — La compañía Taco Bell construye un nuevo restaurant en esta ciudad.
El local se ubica sobre Calle Birch, entre el restaurante Carl’s Jr. y la farmacia Rite Air.
Este es el segundo local de la empresa en la ciudad.
El primero se encuentra dentro de la tienda Walmart.
Las ciudades de El Centro y Brawley tienen desde hace años dos locales de la cadena.
Con información de Vincent Osuna/Imperial Valley Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.