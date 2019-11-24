EL CENTRO — El martes 3 de diciembre, el gobierno de esta ciudad contará con un nuevo alcalde.
Efraín Silva, quien actualmente ostenta el cargo de Vicealcalde del órgano de gobierno local, se convertirá en sucesor de Edgard García.
La sesión del Concejo en la cual recibirá el martillo oficial como Alcalde dará inicio a las 6 de la tarde en la cámara de sesiones, situada dentro del Ayuntamiento en Calle Main.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, luego de la designación habrá una recepción en honor del nuevo alcalde.
Silva actualmente se desempeña como titular de la División de Capacitación Laboral del Colegio del Valle Imperial.
