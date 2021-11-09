IMPERIAL — El Colegio del Valle Imperial honrará a los veteranos de Estados Unidos durante una ceremonia especial la mañana de este miércoles.
La celebración del Día de los Veteranos del plantel se llevará a cabo de 11 de la mañana a 1 de la tarde en el área del patio detrás de la oficina de Asuntos Estudiantiles.
El Colegio describió la ocasión como un evento comunitario y dio la bienvenida a los militares en servicio activo y sus dependientes, veteranos y partidarios del ejército de los Estados Unidos para asistir.
Se requieren máscaras en el evento. El estacionamiento es gratuito.
