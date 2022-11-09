BRAWLEY — Personal y alumnos de la Preparatoria de Brawley llevarán a cabo un evento especial para rendir honores a los Veteranos que laboran en el plantel.
El evento se desarrollará este 10 de noviembre de 8 a 11 de la mañana.
La comunidad del plantel rendirá honores al personal que sea veterano.
En el evento participará como orador principal el Sargento de Primera Clase Ernie Mariscal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.