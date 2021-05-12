EL CENTRO — Autoridades de las siete ciudades que conforman el Valle Imperial y del Condado preparan una ceremonia especial en memoria de quienes se han visto afectados por el Covid19.
La ceremonia ha sido programada para llevarse a cabo de 8 a 9 de la mañana de este sábado 15 de mayo en el Parque de los Socorristas, o en inglés First Responder’s Park, situado en el 1910 al norte de Avenida Waterman.
El parque se encuentra detrás de la Estación de Bomberos número 3 de El Centro.
Los organizadores pidieron a quienes acudan al evento a portar cubrebocas y mantener el distanciamiento social.
