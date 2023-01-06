CALÉXICO -- El Departamento de Recreación de Calexico publicó que están buscando nuevos miembros para iniciar un "Club de Ajedrez de Calexico".
Según la publicación en las redes sociales, la membresía será gratuita y está abierta a adolescentes mayores de 13 años y adultos de todos los niveles que sepan jugar ajedrez.
Las reuniones comenzarán el 7 de febrero en el Centro Comunitario de Calexico, ubicado en el 707 de Avenida Dool, de 7 a 7:50 de la tarde.
