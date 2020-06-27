EL CENTRO — La Fundación del Centro Médico Regional de El Centro anunció la realización de un concierto virtual que se llevará a cabo este sábado.
El evento, llamado BAND Together Virtual Benefit Concert, contará con la participación de artistas locales y celebridades invitadas.
El evento se desarrollará este sábado 27 de junio a las 5 de la tarde.
El concierto podrá verse en el sitio www.bandtogetheriv.org.
En el concierto se espera la participación de artistas como Rubén Hernández, Poli Magana, George Legakes, Anthony Soboleski, Misery Whistle, Bernadette Plazola, Ed Flower, 36 Bridges y Jerry Demara.
Los ingresos beneficiarán al Fondo de Emergencia de la Fundación ECRMC COVID19.
