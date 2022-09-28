CALÉXICO — El Dia de Muertos en la frontera se realizará en el lado este del centro de Calexico en Calle Primera y Avenida Heber el 22 de octubre de 5 de la tarde a 11 de la noche.
El evento incluirá un concurso de catrinas y disfraces, una zona de diversión para niños, un Trunk-or-Treat y un parque de comidas con más de 20 vendedores culinarios.
Según el sitio de internet del evento, el Día de los Muertos es un momento especial, cuando una vez al año, los espíritus de los seres queridos que han muerto regresan a la tierra para celebrar esta festividad con amigos y familiares.
