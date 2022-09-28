Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.