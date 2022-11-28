EL CENTRO -- La Cámara de Comercio Regional del Valle Imperial publicó sobre el Desfile y Festival de Navidad de El Centro, titulado "Let it Snow, with Frosty the Snowman", que se celebrará el 3 de diciembre, según una publicación en las redes sociales.
El Desfile de Navidad será de 10 a. m. al mediodía comenzando en Calle 12 y Calle Main.
El Festival de Navidad será de 9:00 a 14:00 horas en Parque Bucklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.