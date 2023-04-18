BRAWLEY -- La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley recuerda al público que la fecha límite de solicitud para el Cuarto Festival Anual de Tacos del Valle Imperial es el miércoles 19 de abril.
Las categorías incluyen "Mejor Taco de Carne Asada", "Mejor Salsa" y "Taco de Categoría Abierta".
El evento se llevará a cabo el viernes 5 de mayo de 6:00 de la tarde a 10:00 de la noche y estará ubicado en Calle Main y Plaza Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.