BRAWLEY — El sábado 1 de octubre se llevará a cabo una función de lucha en esta ciudad.
La función se celebrará en el Salón Hidalgo, ubicado en el número 410 al sur de la Calle César Chávez en esta ciudad.
El evento es organizado por Knokx Pro Entertainment.
Los boletos tienen un precio en preventa de 20 dólares en sección general y 25 dólares a un costado del cuadrilátero.
Los organizadores indicaron que los precios aumentarán el día de la función.
Los organizadores anunciaron que habrá concurso de disfraces, rifas y más.
