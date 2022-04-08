EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro llevará a cabo una caza de Huevos de Pascua, Ice Cream Social y exhibición de películas para el sábado 9 de abril de 2022.
El evento se desarrollará en el Parque Bucklin de 6 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
El evento incluirá helados y la exhibición de la película Encanto.
El evento para las familias y los niños incluirá una zona para niños, oportunidades para tomar fotografías con el personaje, Mirabel, el Conejo de Pascua, pintura de caras, vendedores de comida y mucho más.
Para obtener más información sobre el evento, comuníquese con el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad de El Centro al (760) 337-4555.
