EL CENTRO -- La ciudad de El Centro ha programado una reunión de comerciantes en el centro de la ciudad para el 19 de octubre a las 9 de la mañana en la Antigua Oficina Postal.
La oficina se ubica en el 230 al sur de Calle Quinta.
El propósito es discutir temas dentro del centro de la ciudad.
Para más información, comuníquese con la División de Desarrollo Económico de la Ciudad de El Centro al (760) 337-4543.
