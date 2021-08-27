HEBER — El Distrito de Servicios Públicos de Heber llevará a cabo el Back to School Splash la noche de este viernes.
El evento se desarrollará en el Parque Tito Huerta, ubicado en el 1165 al norte de Avenida Palm.
El evento comenzará a las 5 de la tarde con paletas heladas gratuitas, seguido de dos horas de toboganes de agua a partir de las 5:30 de la tarde.
Las actividades de la noche concluirán con una proyección gratuita de la película de Disney y Pixar “Onward” a las 7:30 de la tarde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.