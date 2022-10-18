WESTMORLAND — Los amantes de la miel pueden fijar una fecha para el décimoséptimo Festival Anual de la Miel, que se llevará a cabo el 19 de noviembre de 8 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde.
La Cámara de Comercio Regional del Valle Imperial (IVRCC) dijo que el evento es gratuito y se llevará a cabo en el 300 al sur de Calle Central en Westmorland.
Habrá oportunidades para vendedores, inscripciones para la carrera de 5 kilómetros y entradas para concursos, entre muchas otras actividades.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con kayla@ivregionalchamber.com o visite el sitio web de IVRCC en www.ivregionalchamber.com.
