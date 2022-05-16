EL CENTRO -- El programa de danza SAVAPA de la preparatoria Southwest presentará tres espectáculos el próximo fin de semana en el Teatro Jimmie Cannon de la escuela.
Las dos primeras presentaciones se realizarán el 20 y 21 de mayo a las 7 de la tarde, mientras que la tercera está programada para el 22 de mayo a las 2 de la tarde.
Los boletos de preventa están disponibles a un precio con descuento de 10 dólares, que aumentaran a 12 el dia del evento.
Para comprar boletos, comuníquese con cualquier bailarín de SAVAPA o Jessica Brooks en jbrooks@mycuhsd.org.
