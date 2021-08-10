Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.