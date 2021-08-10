CALEXICO — El Departamento de Recreación de Calexico organizará un evento Summer Splash de final del verano de 7 a 9 de la noche el jueves en el Parque Crummett de Avenida Dool.
El evento consistirá en juegos y resbalones y toboganes. El Departamento de Bomberos de Calexico rociará agua para las personas que asistan. Habrá paletas de hielo gratis para las primeras 150 personas.
El evento está patrocinado por el Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial.
