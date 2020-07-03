EL CENTRO — La comunidad está invitada a participar en la manifestación "Rolling for Justice" del comité de jóvenes de Black Lives Matter del Valle Imperial este sábado.
Los patinadores conducirán la procesión a las 5 de la tarde desde la estación de tránsito en las calles Séptima y Main y procederán a la Avenida Imperial.
Se alienta a los participantes a llevar signos de expresión individuales apropiados.
Se respetarán estrictamente las pautas de distanciamiento social, y el uso de una máscara o cubierta facial es obligatorio durante esta manifestación pacífica. El desinfectante para manos estará disponible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.