CALEXICO -- El evento Dia de Muertos en la Frontera pide a la comunidad que se una a la Ofrenda Comunitaria
Dia de Muertos at the Border, que tendrá lugar este sábado 22 de octubre en Calexico, ha publicado una invitación para que los asistentes se unan a la ofrenda comunitaria del evento.
Una ofrenda es el altar hecho para la celebración del Día de Muertos en las culturas latinoamericanas, en honor a los seres queridos que han fallecido.
Los asistentes pueden traer una foto enmarcada para honrar a los fallecidos y colocarla en la ofrenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.