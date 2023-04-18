EL CENTRO — La Cámara Regional de Comercio del Valle Imperial llevará a cabo el próximo jueves 20 de abril una reunión relativa con la actividad de las mujeres dentro de la industria de las bienes raíces.
El evento se desarrollará de 5 a 7 de la tarde en el 1095 al sur de Calle Cuarta en El Centro.
De acuerdo a la itinerario de la invitación en el evento se abordarán temas como educación financiera, manejo de finanzas y preparación ante situaciones de emergencia.
Además el folleto indica que los organizadores difundirán información relacionada con la compra de viviendas y la forma de convertirse en un inversionista.
