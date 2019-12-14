Las Cámaras de Comercio Unidas del Valle Imperial llevarán a cabo su exposición de negocios el jueves 9 de enero de 2020.
La organización detalló que el evento se llevará a cabo de 4 a 7 de la tarde en las instalaciones de la Feria de Imperial.
Los organizadores agregaron que se espera la presencia de más de mil personas y unos 100 vendedores.
La exposición incluye muestras de cocina, desfile de modas y artistas del maquillaje.
Para mayores informes, los interesados pueden comunicarse con el negocio Attorney's Bookkeeping Services el número (760) 352-7164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.