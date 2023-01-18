IMPERIAL -- La Feria y Fiesta del Medio Invierno de California está cerca.
El evento se desarrollará del 3 al 12 de marzo.
Por ello, la Feria del Medio Invierno tendrá una feria de trabajo el 28 de enero a las 10 de la mañana en la Casa de Mañana en el recinto ferial del condado de Imperial.
Según su sitio de internet, la feria está contratando para mantenimiento, admisiones y seguridad (se requiere tarjeta de guardia).
Los miembros de la comunidad interesados pueden completar sus solicitudes con anticipación en www.ivfairgrounds.com.
