EL CENTRO — Autoridades de la Ciudad de El Centro preparan un festejo para la concejal saliente, Cheryl Viegas Walker.
El festejo se llevará a cabo la tarde del 6 de diciembre en el salón de sesiones del Concejo Municipal, ubicado en el 1275 al poniente de Calle Main.
Las autoridades honrarán a la concejal saliente tras 25 años dentro del gobierno local.
Después del evento oficial, las autoridades realizarán una recepción.
