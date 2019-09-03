CALEXICO — El Consulado de México en esta ciudad y el gobierno municipal de la urbe fronteriza invitaron a la comunidad a festejar el Grito de Independencia, que se llevará a cabo el próximo fin de semana.
De acuerdo al anuncio oficial, la conmemoración del 209 Aniversario del inicio de la Independencia de México se realizará el viernes 13 de septiembre de 6 de la tarde a 10 de la noche
El tradicional evento se llevará a cabo en Calle Segunda, entre las Avenidas Heffernan y Rockwood.
En el evento habrá mariachi, verbena popular, música y bailables folklóricos.
