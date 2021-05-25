HEBER — El Distrito de Servicios Públicos de Heber (HPUD) anunció el fin de las obras del nuevo Centro Recreativo, cuya construcción se dio con fondos del distrito del poblado y del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial.
Laura Fischer, Directora del HPUD, indicó que la agencia planea colaborar con otros organismos y organizaciones para brindar programas recreativos a la comunidad.
El centro se ubica en el 156 de Littlefield Way.
Las autoridades llevarán a cabo una ceremonia de inauguración el 11 de junio a las 5 de la tarde.
