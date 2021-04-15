HOLTVILLE — La Ciudad de Holtville organizará un mercado de agricultores que se llevara a cabo de 5:30 de la tarde a 8:30 de la noche el 29 de abril en Parque Holt, anunció la ciudad.
Además de los vendedores en el lugar, la banda Misery Whistle interpretará música en vivo.
Los organizadores pedirán a los visitantes cubrirse la cara y habrá estaciones para lavado de manos y desinfectante de manos en el lugar para reducir el riesgo de COVID-19.
Este será el primer mercado de agricultores de la ciudad desde el 11 de noviembre.
