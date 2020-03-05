MEXICALI — Un grupo femenino de música clásica prepara una presentación la noche de este viernes.
La agrupación, llamada Classical Femmes, se presenta este 6 de marzo a partir de las 8 de la noche.
El concierto será en el Foro Experimental del Centro Estatal de las Artes, ubicado sobre la vialidad del Río Nuevo.
La entrada es gratuita.
