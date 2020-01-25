MEXICALI — El viernes 7 de febrero se presentará la obra Mujeres de Ceniza en la que actúan cuatro primeras actrices.
El Teatro del Estado será el escenario donde Jacqueline Andere, Margarita Gralia, Silvia Mariscal y Helena Rojo se presenten con la obra “Mujeres de Ceniza”.
De acuerdo a información del mismo teatro, la obra se presenta a las 6:30 de la tarde y 8:45 de la noche.
La obra es producida por Rubén Lara y dirigida por Roberto D’Amico.
La pieza teatral fue escrita por Sergio Marcos y Martín Guerra.
Los boletos para la función tienen un precio que va de los 440 a los 770 pesos, que se pueden adquirir en el sitio Taquilla Express.
