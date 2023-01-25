CALÉXICO -- El Departamento de Recreación de Calexico invitó a los niños de 3 a 6 años de edad a participar en algunas divertidas y emocionantes carreras de obstáculos en las Olimpiadas Tiny Tots.
El evento tendrá lugar el 18 de febrero en Crummett Park de 10 de la mañana al mediodía.
Según la publicación, todos los participantes recibirán un pequeño refrigerio y la preinscripción al evento garantiza camisetas.
Hay cuota de inscripción por participante.
Los niños pueden registrarse previamente en el Departamento de Recreación de Calexico, para más información, comuníquese al (760) 768-2176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.