CALÉXICO -- La Biblioteca Conmemorativa Camarena y el Proyecto Educativo Imperial sobre el Tabaco tendrán una Presentación sobre el Vapeo en un esfuerzo por educar al público sobre las consecuencias de fumar, los peligros del humo de segunda y tercera mano y más.
La presentación tendrá lugar en la Biblioteca Camarena Memorial de 5 a 6 de la tarde.
Los padres y estudiantes están invitados a asistir. Para obtener más información, llame al (760) 768-2170.
