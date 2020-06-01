EL CENTRO — Una manifestación pacífica se llevará a cabo a las 6 de la tarde de este lunes 1 de junio en el Palacio de Justicia Superior de Calle Main.
El evento, llamado la protesta "No puedo respirar", está siendo organizado por el Comité de Justicia Social del Valle Imperial y Blacks Live Matter.
En un comunicado de prensa, los organizadores describieron la protesta como un llamado pacífico y de sana distancia por la justicia en la escalinata del Palacio de Justicia en apoyo de Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery y George Floyd.
Los tres afroamericanos fueron víctimas fatales en incidentes reportados a nivel nacional que involucraron el uso de fuerza letal supuestamente motivada por prejuicios raciales.
Para obtener más información sobre el evento del lunes, comuníquese con Marlene Thomas al (760) 235-8412.
