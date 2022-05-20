EL CENTRO — Una protesta para exigir justicia en el caso de una mujer quien fue víctima de homicidio se llevará a cabo este viernes.
De acuerdo al colectivo #JusticeForRoseJamie, el evento se desarrollará de 4 de la tarde a 9 de la noche en las escalinatas del Palacio de Justicia de El Centro.
“La vida de Rose Jamie fue robada el 20 de octubre de 2021. Es a través de esta marcha silenciosa que demandamos justicia”, indica la invitación a la protesta.
De acuerdo a la invitación, luego de la marcha silenciosa se celebrará las vidas de Rose Jamie y de Salma en Desert Trails RV Park, ubicado en el 225 de Avenida Wake.
