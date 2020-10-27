EL CENTRO — La Fundación para la Educación de la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Imperial (ICOE) realizará una reunión virtual de participación comunitaria el miércoles por la noche para abordar la propuesta del Parque de Bienestar y Fútbol de Monte Vista.
El parque estaría ubicado en los caminos McCabe y Sperber, al oeste de las oficinas de ICOE.
La reunión virtual tendrá lugar de 6 a 7 de la tarde.
La fundación invita a la comunidad a conocer más sobre la propuesta del parque y compartir ideas con los planificadores del parque.
Aquellos que planean asistir pueden registrarse en bit.ly/MV_Register .
El público también puede dejar sugerencias en www.surveymonkey.com/r/MonteVista_Input.
