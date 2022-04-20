IMPERIAL — La Corporación para el Desarrollo Económico del Valle Imperial anunció una reunión de partes interesadas del Valle del Litio.
El evento se desarrollará este jueves 21 de abril de 9 a 11 de la mañana en el Salón 2734 del Colegio del Valle Imperial. El edificio 2700 está ubicado en el extremo norte del campus.
En el evento habrá una sesión informativa dirigida por líderes locales seguida de una sesión de preguntas y respuestas.
Además, contará con un orador invitado especial que compartirá un anuncio importante sobre la industria local de litio.
Entre los participantes se encuentran el Supervisor del Distrito 4, Ryan Kelley; Efraín Silva, Decano de Fuerza Laboral y Desarrollo Económico de IVC; Rod Colwell, Director Ejecutivo de la empresa Controlled Thermal Resources, así como el Director Ejecutivo de la IVEDC, Timothy Kelley.
