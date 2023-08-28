BRAWLEY -- La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley está aceptando solicitudes para proveedores, inscripciones al desfile y patrocinios del Cattle Call Jamboree de 2023.
"Estamos extendiendo la alfombra de bienvenida para que vendedores, aficionados al desfile y patrocinadores viajen junto a nosotros en esta emocionante aventura", afirma un boletín de la cámara.
“La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley felicita a la Sociedad Histórica del Condado de Imperial por ganar el Concurso Temático Cattle Call 2023 y obtener el título de Gran Mariscal Junior para el Desfile Cattle Call 2023”, se lee.
El tema de 2023 de Cattle Call será “Boot, Scoot, Boogie: Rodeo Disco”, según el boletín.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con la Cámara de Comercio de Brawley al (760) 344-3160 o visite su sitio web en brawleychamber.com.
