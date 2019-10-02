EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció ante las autoridades que hace alrededor de 30 días sufrió una violación masiva en esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, la parte afectada denunció el incidente ante las autoridades alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde de este lunes 30 de septiembre.
La víctima dijo haber sido drogada y posteriormente atacada sexualmente por varios individuos hace alrededor de un mes.
La parte denunciante afirmó que los sujetos realizaron grabaciones del ataque sexual cuyas imágenes fueron subidas al internet.
En un principio, la denunciante dijo que habría de esperar al arribo de las autoridades en un negocio de repostería y posteriormente cambió la dirección a otro lugar no revelado.
