MEXICALI — Un juez vinculó a proceso a un individuo quien fue acusado por violencia familiar equiparada y lesiones contra menores, informó la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE).
De acuerdo a la investigación, se asentó la presunta responsabilidad de Marvin Jehovani “N”, en hechos cometidos en agravio de un menor de cinco años.
El hecho que se imputa ocurrió el pasado 5 de mayo, cuando se recibió el incidente al Centro de Control, Comando, Comunicación y Cómputo (C4), donde reportaban el ingreso de un menor de menor de 5 años en la Clínica 31 del Seguro Social, mismo que presentaba signos de maltrato infantil.
Personal de la Fiscalía de Genero se apersonaron al nosocomio, el menor refirió que su padrastro Marvin constantemente lo agredía.
Como resultado de la audiencia se vincula a proceso al imputado por los dos delitos; se impone prisión preventiva como medida cautelar y se otorga un plazo de dos meses para cierre de investigación complementaria.
