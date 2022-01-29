MEXICALI — La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) dio a conocer que un juez de control vinculó a proceso penal a un individuo identificado como Juan Carlos “N”, por el delito de violencia familiar.
El hecho que se le imputa a dicho individuo ocurrió el 19 de enero del año en curso, cuando el imputado llegó al domicilio ubicado sobre el corredor Alfonso Tovar del fraccionamiento Infonavit Cucapah, lugar donde habita su madre, a quien presuntamente agredió de manera verbal.
Además de ser vinculado a proceso penal, como medida cautelar se le impusieron al individuo dos meses de prisión preventiva, lapso en el que se desarrollará la investigación complementaria, pues ya en varias ocasiones ha agredido a la víctima.
