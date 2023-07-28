EL CENTRO — La Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Imperial ha acusado a Philip Warren Carter, de Salton City, con múltiples cargos de agresiones sexuales violentas.
Los investigadores de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial y la Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Imperial están buscando información adicional sobre Carter para continuar con la investigación en curso.
Las autoridades encargadas de hacer cumplir la ley están pidiendo a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre Carter que se presente, ya sea directamente o de forma anónima.
Cualquier persona con información adicional sobre Philip Warren Carter, puede comunicarse de inmediato con la oficina del Fiscal de Distrito y hablar con el investigador Santiago al 442.265.1229.
