Philip Warren Carter, de Salton City. CORTESIA

EL CENTRO — La Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Imperial ha acusado a Philip Warren Carter, de Salton City, con múltiples cargos de agresiones sexuales violentas.

Los investigadores de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial y la Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Imperial están buscando información adicional sobre Carter para continuar con la investigación en curso.

Las autoridades encargadas de hacer cumplir la ley están pidiendo a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre Carter que se presente, ya sea directamente o de forma anónima.

Cualquier​ persona con información adicional sobre Philip Warren Carter, ​puede comun​icarse de inmediato con ​l​a oficina ​del Fiscal de Distrito y habl​ar con el investigador Santiago al 442.265.1229.

