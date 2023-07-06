MEXICALI -- Un hombre que el pasado 24 de junio presuntamente intentó privar de la vida a un residente de la colonia Santa Cecilia, fue vinculado a proceso por un juez, informó la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE).
En la audiencia, el Juez encontró que los argumentos presentados por el agente del Ministerio Público de la Unidad de Investigación con Detenidos Poniente, en contra de Ramiro “N”, fueron suficientes para conceder la medida cautelar de prisión preventiva y cuatro meses para la realización de la investigación complementaria.
De acuerdo a los argumentos presentados, los hechos ocurrieron en la avenida Gonzalo Curiel, cuando la víctima se encontraba en el patio de una vivienda hasta donde llegó el imputado diciendo “te acuerdas que te dije que te iba a matar”, instantes después le roció gasolina gritando que le iba a prender fuego con el encendedor que traía en su mano.
Para evitar que cumpliera su amenaza, la víctima forcejeó para quitarle el encendedor, sin embargo, momentos después el agresor al verse superado lo lesionó con unas tijeras que traía oculta entre sus ropas.
