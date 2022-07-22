MEXICALI — Un juez vinculó a proceso a un residente de Yuma por la presunta agresión de un empleado de un bar, informó la Fiscalía General del Estado.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el juez vinculó a Jesús José “N”, de 65 años de edad y residente de Yuma, Arizona, quien presuntamente la noche del 8 de julio lesionó con una navaja al jefe de seguridad de un bar ubicado en el ejido Vicente Guerrero.
Ante el agente del Ministerio Público, la víctima declaró que se encontraba laborando cuando llegó el imputado en estado de ebriedad.
El sospechoso intentó ingresar al bar, pero el jefe de guardias le impidió pasar y le solicitó retirarse del lugar.
Agregó que Jesús José se negó, por tal motivo le pidió de nuevo que se retirara.
En ese momento, el sospechoso presuntamente sustrajo de entre su ropa una navaja, con la cual lesionó al jefe de seguridad en la pantorrilla derecha.
