HOLTVILLE — Representante de una empresa agrícola ubicada al poniente de Calle Sexta denunció a un ex empleado por fraude, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La compañía notificó a la corporación sobre el incidente el miércoles por la mañana.
La compañía dijo que se sospecha que el ex empleado cobró cheques por un monto de 6 mil 500 dólares.
El ex empleado también es sospechoso de robar equipo.
Un agente del Alguacil presentó un informe sobre el delito.
