MEXICALI — El Síndico de Mexicali, Héctor Ceseña, anunció que, en defensa de los intereses del Ayuntamiento de Mexicali, presentó ante la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación Controversia Constitucional contra el decreto 289 mediante el cual se municipalizan los servicios de agua.
El funcionario justificó la controversia debido a que no se consultó al pueblo de Mexicali por conducto del Ayuntamiento, ni se realizó un análisis de viabilidad financiera, económica, operativa y social.
Tampoco se cumplió con el proceso legislativo correspondiente y se vulneró la autonomía municipal.
“En un estado democrático los ayuntamientos tienen la capacidad de acudir ante la justicia para defender los intereses del pueblo”, afirmó.
