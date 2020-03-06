MEXICALI — Un espectáculo de títeres se presenta este sábado 7 de marzo.
El evento llamado Fisgonea, del grupo Teatíteres, se llevará a cabo a partir de las 12 del mediodía de este sábado.
La presentación se lleva a cabo en la Sala de Conferencias del Centro Estatal de las Artes.
La entrada es gratuita.
La presentación se dirige a menores de 4 años en adelante.
El evento es organizado por la Secretaría de Cultura.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.