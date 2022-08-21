BRAWLEY -- La Ciudad de Brawley mostró en redes sociales la nueva máquina adquirida para el Departamento de Bomberos.
La unidad 6620, entregada a la ciudad por la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia de California, es una máquina tipo 6 equipada para combatir distintos tipos de emergencias.
El Departamento de Bomberos planea usar el equipo en situaciones de ayuda mutua locales y estatales, así como para atender las emergencias de la ciudad.
