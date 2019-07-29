SAN DIEGO — La organización Access to Independence otorgó un premio al Congresista del Distrito 51, Juan Vargas, según dio a conocer el mismo legislador federal en redes sociales.
De acuerdo al Congresista, el Premio al Defensor fue otorgado por su labor en favor de adultos mayores y personas con capacidades diferentes.
Según el organismo, Vargas ha pugnado por que estas personas accedan a servicios y recursos de calidad.
