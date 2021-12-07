BRAWLEY —Dos carreteras al noreste de Brawley estarán cerradas durante 17 días por trabajos de revestimiento de canales a partir del 13 de diciembre, anunció el Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial.
El Camino Herd estará cerrado desde una milla al este del Camino Hastain hasta una milla al oeste del Camino Butters, mientras que el Camino Teel estará cerrado desde 1/2 milla al sur de Rutherford Road hasta media milla al norte del Camino Chalupnik.
Los cierres están programados para continuar hasta el 29 de diciembre. Se publicarán las rutas de desvío.
En caso de emergencia, llame a Raúl Zazueta al (760) 427-0809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.