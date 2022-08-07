BRAWLEY — El Gobierno de la Ciudad de Brawley anunció que el estacionamiento de camiones, vehículos pesados y otros transportes de material peligroso dentro de la zona urbana.
La decisión fue adoptada el pasado 19 de julio por el Concejo Municipal.
La ordenanza indica que estos tipos de vehículos no serán permitidos en zonas residenciales ni de uso mixto.
La medida incluye mecanismos para hacer cumplir la ordenanza.
El proyecto de ordenanza entra en vigor 30 días después de su aprobación, por lo que su cumplimiento inicia el 18 de agosto próximo.
