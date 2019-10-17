MEXICALI -- Después de haberse hecho la revisión jurídica, este jueves fue publicado en el Periódico Oficial del Estado de Baja California en número especial, el Decreto 351 que emitió la XXII Legislatura del Estado de Baja California, en el cual se aprueba la iniciativa de decreto por el que se reforma el Artículo Octavo Transitorio de la Constitución Política del Estado Libre y Soberano de Baja California.
Dicho decreto tomará vigencia a partir del día siguiente de su publicación, mismo que se encuentra en proceso de digitalización, y que podrá a partir de mañana, consultarse en línea, informó el Subsecretario General de Gobierno, Carlos Reynoso Nuño.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.