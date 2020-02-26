EL CENTRO — Dos automovilistas fueron advertidos por autoridades locales luego de protagonizar una riña callejera la tarde de este lunes 24 de febrero.
El incidente se registró a las 2:07 de la tarde en el 760 al poniente de Main Street, donde se ubica la empresa conocida como Stewart Co.
Uno de los involucrados en el incidente reportó a las autoridades lo ocurrido.
El denunciante dijo que una mujer lo siguió hasta dicho lugar a bordo de una camioneta Chevrolet Suburban, color gris, desde los caminos McCabe y Bowker.
La mujer presuntamente golpeó la mano del acusador.
En el incidente se vieron involucrados Javier Rodríguez, de 26 años y Edenia Mejía, de 39.
